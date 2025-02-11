Vinny Cunningham was a ‘gentleman’ whose life was testament to ‘power of love and kindness’

Vinny Cunningham has been remembered as a ‘gentleman’, a talented film-maker and photographer and a man above all whose life was ‘a testament to the transformative power of love and kindness’.

The well-known cameraman’s Requiem Mass took place in St. Mary’s, Creggan, on Tuesday following his sad passing at the weekend.

Mr. Cunningham died surrounded by his family on Saturday at Altnagelvin following a short battle with cancer. He was just 58.

Vinny’s remains were carried from his home in Inishowen Gardens to the chapel by pallbearers from the Derry City Brandywell Pride Supporters' Club wearing the colours of his beloved Candystripes.

In his funeral homily, Fr. Daniel McFaul, described Mr. Cunningham, first and foremost, as a ‘beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend'.

His wife Deborah, children Niall and Orla, grandchildren Casey, Saorlaith and Aoibhín, and siblings were supported in the chapel by friends and colleagues who had known and worked with him over the years.

“At just 58-years-old Vinny was taken from us far too soon after a short battle with cancer. His absence leaves an ache in your hearts and indeed in all the community and all who knew him and loved him,” said Fr. McFaul.

He was, Fr. McFaul added, ‘a gentleman in every sense of the word and over and over again at his wake and as the shockwaves hit our city, spread its word that he had died, it was on the lips of everyone who knew him over and over again’.

“A true gentleman, his kindness, generosity, humility and wisdom were the thread woven into the fabric of his life,” said the Creggan Parish Priest.

Vinny was perhaps best-known as a skilled producer and cameraman whose work on the small screen will be familiar to many.

This was acknowledged by Fr. McFaul, who described him as ‘a gifted cameraman, producer and director, working on programmes like Mahon's Way, Lesser Spotted Ulster and several documentaries on the Troubles to name but a few’.

"Working with the BBC, ITV and many private companies here in Derry Vinny had an eye for capturing the world's beauty and telling stories that mattered, stories that gave ordinary people a voice but beyond his professional achievements, and there were many, it was the quiet strength of his character that left the deepest impact on those he met,” mourners were told.

Vinny loved music and football and his passion for Derry City and punk rock was lifelong.

“He was a joker, a headcase - they are your words not mine! He loved music: The Undertones. He lived and breathed The Undertones and of course the Candystripes. He loved Derry City, a season-ticket holder, never missing a match,” Fr. McFaul told the congregation.

Mourners heard how to his family he was the ‘go-to person, the confidant, the steady hand in troubling times, the voice of reason when clarity was needed’.

“To his family he was more than just a husband, father, grandfather, brother. He was a pillar of support, a source of unconditional love and a well-spring of wisdom,” said Fr. McFaul.

To his friends and colleagues he was ‘a beacon of integrity and creativity always ready to lend a helping hand or offer thoughtful advice’.

His funeral was told how he loved to get away when he could and that the island of Mallorca was a favourite haunt.

“His special place outside of Derry was Alcúdia. He was a wild man for his style with his Doctor Marten boots and his Harrington jackets and his Benson and Hedges. No cheap foreign smokes for Vinny. They had to be the real deal. And not only was he a cigarette snob but he was a coffee snob too!” joked Fr. McFaul.

Vinny lived for his family who he raised with his wife Deborah, who he had met in Creggan, when they were 14 and 15.

“You were childhood sweethearts. And when you were married you went to London and he worked in Jessop's, having in his hand the second love of his life, a camera.

"But longing for home and the town he loved so well, you came back to Derry, back to Creggan, where it all began, where you reared your family, your two wains, Niall and Orla.”

His children and grandchildren were the centre of his ‘life, world, the pulse beat of his heart’, the congregation heard.

Fr. McFaul spoke of how Vinny had been there to witness and enjoy the marriage of his son Niall to his daughter-in-law Nicole at the end of last year before the onset of his recent illness.

"He just loved you all so much and loved to have you. It was a great grace just past for you, Niall and Nicole's wedding on December 31, where you as a family were together celebrating without the cloud of sickness over you. And I know that as a family you are so grateful for that grace and that gift,” mourners were told.

He has, Fr. McFaul closed, left a significant legacy behind.

"Vinny Cunningham’s life is a testament to the transformative power of love and kindness. He lived with purpose, with heart and with a generosity of spirit that lifted those around him.

"His legacy isn't just the awards, or the work he created, or in the projects he directed, it is in the lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the live that he shared so freely,” he said.

Following the funeral service Mr. Cunningham’s remains were taken to the City Cemetery where he was laid to rest.