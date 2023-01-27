Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own at the Alley Theatre in Strabane
The award-winning Dyad Productions return to The Alley Theatre, Strabane on Tuesday February 21 with a wry, amusing, and incisive trip through the history of literature, feminism, and gender entitled: A Room of One’s Own.
Written by Virginia Woolf and performed by Rebecca Vaughan, from the award-winning creators of Austen’s Women, I, Elizabeth, Female Gothic, and Christmas Gothic, this Dyad Productions show returns with a 21st century take on Virginia Woolf’s celebrated pre-TED talk.
A Room of One's Own was published in 1929 based by Virginia Woolf and was based on two lectures she delivered at women's colleges at the University of Cambridge.
The seminal work examines among other aspects what would have happened if Shakespeare had had an equally talented sister.
Woolf is widely regarded as one of the most important writers of all time, and her fiction, including Jacob’s Room, To The Lighthouse, Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves are among the most striking and original novels ever written.
During the performance at the Alley theatre, audiences will be invited to meet Charlotte Brontë, Jane Austen, Aphra Behn, and Shakespeare’s sister – Judith and travel to the far-flung future of… 2028. But whatever you do, Keep Off the Grass.
Rebecca Vaughan performs Woolf’s 1928 exploration of the impact of poverty and sexual inequality on intellectual freedom and creativity.
Dyad Productions creates, produces and tours classic theatre with an innovative and contemporary emphasis. A regular fixture at the Edinburgh Fringe, their work has been a critical, 5-star, sell-out success since 2009.
Other Dyad Productions, Austen’s Women, I, Elizabeth, Christmas Gothic and Female Gothic have garnered five-star reviews and continue to tour across the UK and internationally. In 2018 Dyad Productions was awarded the prestigious Three Weeks Editors’ Award for Cumulative Body of Work.
Tickets are £15, £12 (con), school rates also available. Book your tickets at www.alley-theatre.com or call 028 71 384444.