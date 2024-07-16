Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Guildhall and Tower Museum have recently received the ‘Volunteer Friendly Award’, a user-friendly quality standard that supports, recognises and rewards organisations who are good at involving volunteers.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Morris, Operations Manager, Museum and Visitor Services with Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “We are delighted to have received this recognition from the North West Volunteer Centre for our commitment and dedication to making the Guildhall and Tower Museum friendly and functional places for volunteers.

“For the past few years, we have offered an Age Friendly Visitor Services Ambassador role which has been very successful, and we are extremely grateful for the contribution the volunteers make to our facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Morris outlined the important role of volunteers and the fantastic work they do.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Barr receives the ‘Volunteer Friendly Award’ from Amy McCorkell and Marirose Cunningham from the North West Volunteer Centre. Also pictured are, volunteer Robert McCann and Alison Morris, Operations Manager, Museum and Visitor Services with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“Visitor Service Volunteers provide a friendly welcome to visitors, helping support the team with basic tourist information. They also help meet and greet at mayoral events or VIP functions,” she explained.

“We have regular volunteers in the Tower Museum, who carry out significant research on our collections and archives, often unveiling little nuggets that help promote our history and heritage, particularly in our planned interpretation for the new DNA Museum. We also have volunteers working towards a reinvigorated cemetery record database which will soon include the records of rural cemeteries as well as the city cemetery. This research helps fill a vital gap in our genealogical records.”

She added that the Guildhall and Tower Museum are looking forward to welcoming more volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The processes we now have in place as a result of the support from the North West Volunteer Centre will ensure the Guildhall and Tower Museum will be even more welcoming to volunteers and we look forward to increasing the number of volunteers to help to make our facilities the friendly spaces that they are, while also providing a space for local people to gain experience, make friends and find enrichment.”

Marirose Cunningham from the North West Volunteer Centre added, “The Guildhall and Tower Museum is the first volunteer involving organisation to receive the Volunteer Friendly Award and we are delighted to have worked with them to help secure this accolade.”