Walk for Irish Unity to be held in Derry this weekend

The ‘Walk for Unity’ has been organised by Sinn Féin and takes place along a riverside route this weekend.

One of the organisers, local Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney urged the public to come along and show support for an end to partition.

He said: “This event is part of our ongoing campaign to secure and win a referendum on Irish unification as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement. The demand for reunification is growing every single day. It has always made economic and logistical sense but Brexit, British Government cuts and their shambolic handling of the pandemic has led to more and more people looking to a better future within a new Ireland.

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney.

“Events like the Walk for Unity are an opportunity to demonstrate the demand for reunification that now exists.”