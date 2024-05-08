Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The walk is planned for the morning of May 11 and will be leaving the Crossroads area at 4am to walk to Banba’s Crown for the sunrise.

This is an informal event and it is hoped it will raise funds for a local charity that benefits the community. Last year, the organisers raised over €1000 and it is hoped to raise more this year. Each donation will be a beacon of hope for Hughie's Corner and the people it serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...