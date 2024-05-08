‘Walk Into the Light for Mental Health’ at Malin Head

The community in Malin Head community are organising their second ‘Walk Into the Light for Mental Health’ in aid of Hughie’s Corner, Carndonagh.
By Laura Glenn
Published 8th May 2024, 10:05 BST
The walk is planned for the morning of May 11 and will be leaving the Crossroads area at 4am to walk to Banba’s Crown for the sunrise.

This is an informal event and it is hoped it will raise funds for a local charity that benefits the community. Last year, the organisers raised over €1000 and it is hoped to raise more this year. Each donation will be a beacon of hope for Hughie's Corner and the people it serves.

The organisers are looking for helpers to assist this year. They need bucket collectors, a musician for the tower area and people to serve tea and coffee. They also need help to put the candles out on the way to the tower. If you can help contact Ali at the community centre. Call 00353 74 937 0478

