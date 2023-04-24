This new venture sees the theatre’s original restaurant being lavishly transformed into an exclusive VIP area where guests can avail of private/reserved seating, speciality drinks, table service/online ordering and light snacks plus a host of other exclusive benefits. The new space has been meticulously redesigned to offer customers a sophisticated and glamourous experience in traditional Art Deco style.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, is delighted to welcome the new partnership with Walled City Brewery. He said: “I am very much looking forward to working with James and his team at Walled City Brewery to offer our patrons something a bit different when they come to visit us at an event.

" We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes these past few months to create something really special and we can’t wait for everyone to see the new space and to enjoy the speciality drinks that will be created by the WCB mixology team.

Paul Mason (General Manager, Millennium Forum), Louise & James Huey (Proprietors, Walled City Brewery), Karen Sullivan (Business Development Officer, Millennium Forum).

"Supporting local businesses is really important to us, especially as we all continue to navigate difficult trading conditions, and this partnership reinforces that.”

James Huey, entrepreneur and owner of the Walled City Brewery, added: “I am so excited to be launching our brand within the new VIP Speakeasy at the Forum and I look forward to working with everyone. This will be the first venue within the Walled City to offer our beers in draught form and we also plan to offer some of our unique premium cocktails which will be very different to what Forum customers might expect!

Creativity is a central pillar of the Walled City Brewery as it is for the Millennium Forum and it is this shared vision across both businesses which is sure to make this partnership flourish.”

The Walled City Brewery VIP Speakeasy at the Forum has been designed by local designer, Domnhall Starkie, who has created a space with sophistication and unique ambience. He has also incorporated an eco-friendly approach in his choice of materials – particularly in his use of Pinatex, a leather fabric made from sustainable pineapple plantations, and he has reused and recycled as much as possible during the refurbishment.

