Walled City tattoo among highlights of the New Gate Fringe Festival tomorrow

The Walled City Tattoo, which takes place in the Millennium Forum on Saturday at 8 p.m., will mark one of the highlights of the third annual New Gate Fringe Festival 2019, that runs until August 8.

But there are plenty of other events taking place including an end of term performance from students who attended music and dance classes in New Gate Arts & Culture Centre in Hawkin Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.

And a free performance of local musicians, including True Clockwork and Pearl Natasha, will take place in St. Columb’s Hall from 8p.m. this evening as part of the festival.

On Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Scott McKendry, who is currently studying toward a Ph.D. in poetry at Queen’s University, Belfast, will discuss dialect, class and regionality, before reciting some poetry in the Holywell Trust.

This will be followed, in the same venue, by ‘Songs of the Shipyard’, a celebration of the Belfast ‘Shipyard Poet’ Thomas Carnduff. Sid Peacock and Ruth Angell will put a collection of his poems to music.

For the full programme visit www.newgatearts.com