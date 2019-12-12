Warning of snow and ice for NI - temperatures to dip below freezing tomorrow

A yellow advisory of snow & ice has been issued for Northern Ireland by the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service.

In a statement they say: "Much colder air is expected to filter in across NI late Friday overnight into Saturday.

"Any showers or spells of rain are likely to turn increasing to sleet and snow during Saturday especially over the hills but to low levels also.

"Showers may be heavy at times which could lead to some accumulations in places, especially areas with elevation or where showers merge to give longer spells of snow."

The advisory adds: "Ice may also be an additional hazard as nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing later Saturday and into the new week.

"The public should be aware of ice and possible lying snow in places, especially but not exclusively on high level routes which may cause some difficult driving conditions."

