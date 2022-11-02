The Derry girl was dressed up as the Queen frontman before heading to Ebrington Square and putting on the performance of a lifetime. Robyn’s uncle, John Burke, then put the video together with footage of Freddie Mercury performing to a huge crowd. This isn’t the first time Robyn has performed for Halloween, she was also Edward Scissorhands and the Joker in previous years.

Robyn’s mum Dawn Long said: “This all kind of started when she was only two, I had Edward Scissorhands on the TV and I got the idea to dress her up as him for Halloween. When Joker came out, we were watching it in the house and Robyn was floating about playing with her toys. The song playing when the Joker is running down the stairs really got her attention so she was standing in front of the TV trying to copy him. That’s when I decided she would be the Joker. My wee brother, John, is a videographer so I got him to do a video of her on the steps at the Richmond Centre.

“She really loves Freddie Mercury, we have his CD in the car and she sings away to his songs, it’s so funny. John was in Derry for Halloween so we decided to dress her up and take her to Ebrington to do that video. The video is so cracker and I was blown away by the amount of people who saw it and commented on it.

Robyn Long, from Derry, dressed as Freddie Mercury.

“I made the costumes myself but she really gets into the character. I could be doing her costume eight months before Halloween. My husband Gerard always tells me I’m mad when I’m working on it for so long but he would be the first to tell me how class it is too! People were laughing at her doing the Joker but she didn’t get annoyed or play up, she was able to just do it and she was only three, then.”

So, how is Robyn coping with her new found fame?

"She couldn’t care less about this,” said Dawn. “I told her that everyone loved the video and she replied asking if we could have pizza for dinner!”

Four-years-old Robyn long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robyn channelling the Joker on the Richmond Centre steps.

Robyn dressed as Chucky