1 . Glen and Erin

Glen is originally from the Waterside and his parents are from Creggan. His partner Erin is from Liverpool. The two were in Derry for the New Year, and Erin revealed that Glen proposed on New Year's Eve. They both aim to be more mindful in the New Year, with the goal of putting down the phone. Erin is also looking forward to finishing her Masters Degree in Speech and Language Therapy and also wants to eat more fruit. Glen said: "It's always nice to come back to Derry. Every time I come back there are always great new restaurants and pubs, and loads of family are still here, so I love coming back." Photo: George Sweeney