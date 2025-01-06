Photos from George Sweeney.
1. Glen and Erin
Glen is originally from the Waterside and his parents are from Creggan. His partner Erin is from Liverpool. The two were in Derry for the New Year, and Erin revealed that Glen proposed on New Year's Eve. They both aim to be more mindful in the New Year, with the goal of putting down the phone. Erin is also looking forward to finishing her Masters Degree in Speech and Language Therapy and also wants to eat more fruit. Glen said: "It's always nice to come back to Derry. Every time I come back there are always great new restaurants and pubs, and loads of family are still here, so I love coming back." Photo: George Sweeney
2. Macrea Clarke
Macrea Clarke, from Creggan and also a Journal Vox pop regular has a simple New Year's Resolution. "To stay alive, it's becoming a tall order as the days go on," said Mcarea. The Creggan man said: "I had a good Christmas, it was a quiet, typical family Christmas." Photo: George Sweeney
3. Ben from Northern Australia
Ben is from Melbourne, Australia, with the hopes of seeing a white Christmas. Sharing his New Year's Resolution, he said: "I want to read more, trying to read more classics, not trying to make life more difficult for myself. I'm reading some Agatha Christie at the moment, something that cracks along at a good pace." Photo: George Sweeney
4. Sean from Castledawson
Sean hails from Castledawson. For his New Year's Resolution, he said: "To get fitter, get outside and stay active." Sean shared that he had a nice, quiet Christmas with his family. "I spent time with the kids and had a few glasses of wine and beers," said Sean. Photo: George Sweeney
