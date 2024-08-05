Parents from across the North West came together as a community to learn more about perinatal support available at a meeting of the Northwest Baps World Breastfeeding Week event.

The meeting was hosted by Baps (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) and its members were joined by other parents and Councillor Sandra Duffy.

During the event at St Columb’s Park House, Baps provided information about local resources and there were activities for all the family, entertainment for the kids, a raffle and free lunch for anyone who arrived.

The Journal caught up with one family, mother Charmaine, father Jay and their two new born twins.

The couple said they found the event to be "very important."

Charmaine is a breastfeeding mum and said that at the event she felt like she was part of a village. "You get all the support you need."

Jay said that sometimes parenthood can feel like "a lonely journey," but "to come to an event like this and interact with other parents it makes you feel a lot more relaxed.”

Charmaine added: "You are not alone, and everything you feel is pretty valid."

Noella Gormley from Baps said: "We are highlighting all the support that is available for breastfeeding, for mums and anybody on their perinatal journey. We want to do our part in raising awareness of breastfeeding in our council area."

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy meanwhile said: "It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase everything good about breastfeeding and the health benefits that it has for the baby for the mum.

"Two years ago, we had the unenviable position of being the worst in the world in terms of breastfeeding numbers. We still hold that title, but through the works of Northwest Baps, we're slowly starting to change that. We have seen an increase in numbers over the last two years, which is very positive."

Mum and Baps member Sinead O'Kane spoke about the benefits of breastfeeding. She said that she is currently breastfeeding her son who is ten months old, and she previously breastfeed her daughter. Sinead spoke about the nutrition it gives the baby: “It helps to fight off any infection, it gives them antibodies, it's also a source of comfort and a parenting tool."

Watch the video above for more information.