The event was raising money for Bumbleance, the Children's Ambulance Service of Ireland, and saw some of the worlds fastest and most expensive cars close of the city centre before going on a trip to a number of Donegal locations. Saturday mornings event allowed people young and old to get up close to the cars and ask the owners questions. Honorary Garda Sergeant Jack Beattie cut the ribbon before the cars set off through the crowd to their next stop in Killybegs. Sergeant Jack Beattie was the first child in Donegal to use a Bumbleance and his family felt it was very special that he was able to open the event.

Bear Gamble, event organiser said: “I can’t believe this is real – I didn’t expect this kind of crowd and it’s all going so well. I’m buzzing!

"I don’t know how we got so many people involved and I don’t know how we’ve fit them all on Shipquay Street but it looks so well. We only had 30 cars last year and this year we have 65 so it’s grown so much. I can’t wait to see how big it’ll get next year but I think I might need some time to myself to recover from this one first!”

An online fundraiser has raised over €3,400 for the charity. The full total, including money raised in buckets on the day will be announced at a later date.