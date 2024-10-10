Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry restaurant with its own unique win, Umi, who are also up for two awards from the prestigious Food and Wine Magazine.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Journal called into the award-winning restaurant to chat with the restaurant owner, Sean Lafferty. Sitting with his wine, Rainbow Pie, he told us how it came about.

Sean got a call from his friend Jack Mcateer, a sommelier and Derry man who lives in Austria. “I got a phone call with the opportunity of having my own Umi wine. Of course, I'm going to take that opportunity. So this has been a year of work, from getting it from the vineyard to bottling and importing. It's been a collaboration of Derry people making a wine, selling solely for this restaurant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The label for the bottle was designed by the local fashion brand Han*.

Sean Lafferty tasting his restaurant wine, Rainbow Pie.

“So we have done this collaboration of Derry people, a wine from Austria but made by a community in Derry. It was not easy done, trust me, making wine is hard work, like labour intensive, a labour of love,” said Sean.

After a year of work, the wine now sits on the shelves in Umi. Sean explained how finally having the bottles in the restaurant made him feel: “Almost on par with opening the restaurant, that's how important it felt. Especially because of the timing, how long it took, and having to be silent about it. It had to ferment and age in the wine barrel for nine months. Once we got to taste it, we were like, we can let everyone know now that we have got our wine in the works.”

Sean talked about the wine: “We are over the moon with how it tastes. It's a natural wine, which means it has little chemicals and sulphate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can't buy this wine anywhere else in the world, solely produced, for here. It has fruity notes and citrus notes, it's well-balanced, and it's just really smooth. Even if you are not a big wine person, people who wouldn't be wine heads say that ‘this is so easy to drink.' We are very happy with it.

Sean Lafferty, owner of Umi restaurant.

“Also, natural wines are better for hangovers,” said Sean.

However, before getting the wine into the restaurant, Sean faced some of the consequences of Brexit. He said: “We had to face a mountain of challenges, with Brexit being a thing, import taxes. They were in transit for two months, but it's here now.”

After waiting so long to get the unique wine into the restaurant, Sean said the customers and regulars have been loving Rainbow Pie.

“People are loving it. People have been waiting a long time to get their hands on it. Some people have come in and bought three bottles. There is a limited amount. We got in 300 bottles, it has been flying off the shelves,” said Sean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pouring Rainbow Pie.

Umi has also announced that they are bringing out their own white wine, which they hope will be hitting the shelves in the next two or three months.

And Umi is also up for two awards from the prestigious Food and Wine magazine. Umi is nominated for ‘Best Casual Dining’ in Ulster and ‘Best Customer Service’ in Ireland.

“We are very pleased with that,” said Sean.

Watch the full interview above.

You can find Umi’s website here: https://umiderry.co.uk/