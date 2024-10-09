The Amelia Earhart STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Challenge is hosted annually during the summer term by Ulster University at Magee and is supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The competition celebrates the pioneering spirit of Amelia Earhart and her contribution to aviation and STEM fields. This year Year 9 students from across 15 schools in Northern Ireland competed in a series of challenges.

The STEM challenge aims to foster interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among young minds, while also aiming to honour the legacy of the famous aviator. The competition features a range of tasks that test participants' problem-solving skills, creativity, knowledge and teamwork.

This year, Thornhill College ultimately secured the top spot from among the formidable competitors.

Thornhill’s success at The Amelia Earhart STEM Challenge was recognised and rewarded with a prize, jointly sponsored by City of Derry Airport and Cutting Edge Helicopters, comprising a VIP tour and helicopter ride over Amelia’s flight path over Derry, for the five students, Aoife Monaghan, Aoibheann Herron, Estela Munoz Baena, Jessica Graham, Lauren O’Donnell and their teacher, Miss Jane Casey.

Steve Frazer, Manager and Director of City Of Derry Airport said he feels that it is important for the Airport to get involved in local education. He said: “There's a couple of aspects to it, there's the amazing history Amelia Earhart has with Derry, we want to keep that legacy going; for the children, through education, to be able to learn about that amazing achievement in aviation history, as well as apply the science, technology, engineering and maths skills they have used to win this prize.”

Miss Casey said that winning the competition was an achievement for the girls: “I'm very proud of them, they put in so much hard work last year. We have entered the competition now for a couple of years. The girls have gone home on their own time and created Powerpoints and 3d printed models, we had a girl bake some cookies to enter the competition.

“It’s really inspiring to see them go home and work with their families to see what they can come up with.”

Miss Casey continued: “It's great that Amelia Earhart is such a part of our community, the girls were really enthusiastic and wanted to bring that into the school, their enthusiasm shines through.”

After their helicopter tour, the Thornhill girls said the tour was brilliant but that they were a little nervous at the start.

“Once you get up into the air, it’s great, you can see the whole town from a bird's eye view,” said Jessica.

To enter the competition each student had to use a STEM subject to create something related to Amelia Earhart.

One of the students, Estela 3D printed the aviator's face and used light to highlight the details in her face.

Jessica created an Amelia Earhart-themed airport using architecture software.

And Lauren baked cookies of Amelia Earhart’s face and also created a Powerpoint about the pilot.

The girls agreed that after the STEM competition they learned more about Amelia Earhart.

Jessica said: “I think it's so interesting how she was one of the first female pilots.”

After the Amelia Earhart STEM Challenge, Lauren said that she plans on continuing to do STEM subjects. “I definitely want to be either a doctor, lawyer or an engineer.”

Watch the video above to see the helicopter take off and some views from the sky.

