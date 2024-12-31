WATCH: Beautiful moment between siblings at Derry wedding venue viewed over seven million times on TikTok

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beautiful moment between a brother and sister during her wedding at an iconic Derry estate has captured the hearts of millions of people on TikTok.

On December 13, Drenagh Estate shared the poignant video on its TikTok page of Jack Culbertson greeting his sister, Megan.

Exclaiming ‘Hello Gorgeous’ as Megan’s bridesmaids smiled and looked on, the siblings shared a hug as a suited Jack embraced her while she stood in her stunning wedding gown and veil.

The video, which was captured by wedding content creator Erin, of Forever Captured NI, was overlaid with the words: ‘The bond between an older sister and younger brother is unmatched.’

The beautiful moment between siblings Jack and Megan has been viewed over 7 million times. Photo from Drenagh Estate TikTok.

The precious exchange took place at Megan’s wedding to Mark McGillian on July 14 at Drenagh House Estate and it has resonated with millions of people across the world.

In just two weeks, the video has been viewed over seven million times on the Drenagh Estate’s TikTok page and has been ‘liked’ over 830,000 times.

The hundreds of comments posted underneath the video speak of the wonderful sibling bond, the beautiful bride and bridesmaids and the ‘incredible’ Georgian Mansion House venue, among others.

Speaking to the Journal, a spokesperson for Drenagh Estate said they, Forever Captured and the family are delighted with the response to the video.

You can also view the video here.

You can follow Drenagh House Estate on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@drenaghweddings and view their website at https://drenagh.com/.

You can also see more of Forever Captured NI’s videos at https://www.tiktok.com/@forevercapturedni and log on to forevercapturedni.co.uk for more information.