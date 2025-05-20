WATCH: Dancing with delight as Carndonagh Day Care Centre for Older Persons officially reopens

There were cheers of delight and dances of joy as the official opening of the long-awaited Carndonagh Day Care Centre services for Older Persons was officially reopened on Monday.

A special event was held in Unit 10 Sproai agus Spórt facility in Carndonagh to marl the occasion and the celebration was attended by service users of the Carndonagh Day Care Centre, as well as their family members and friends .

Also in attendance were the Restoration Carndonagh Day Care services committee, HSE Staff and a number of community representatives from Carndonagh.

The reopening of the day centre was very much welcomed by all in attendance with one service user telling the Journal it was a ‘fantastic’ day.

90 years old Mary Gillen and Joe Lafferty having a waltz at the Official reopening of Carndonagh Day Care Centre Services for Older Persons.

Everyone was in agreement that the day centre is a fabulous facility that provides fun, friendship and a warm welcome. Many also paid tribute to its ‘wonderful’ staff.

Tony Doherty, chairperson for the Restoration Carndonagh Day Care services committee stated: “On behalf of the committee we are thrilled to be here to mark this momentous occasion. The Carndonagh Day Care Centre for Older Persons provides much needed vital service to our community. It is at the heart of the well being of our community and plays a critical role in supporting families and individuals in need of specialised care. It provides a welcoming environment where those attending can receive the high-quality, compassionate services and support that they need.”

, Carndonagh Day Services for Older Persons became operational again on April 14 at the Spraoi agus Spórt facility in Carndonagh which is located at SuperValu Shopping centre.

The service closed in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Martha McElhinney, Mary Gillen and Joe Lafferty, service users cutting the ribbon at the Official reopening of Carndonagh Day Care Centre Services for Older Persons Photo Clive Wasson : Martha McElhinney, Mary Gillen and Joe Lafferty, service users cutting the ribbon at the Official reopening of Carndonagh Day Care Centre Services for Older Persons. Photo: Clive Wasson

Following a review in 2022 it was determined that the hospital was no longer suitable to provide Day Care services. The relocation of services from Carndonagh Community Hospital occurred in 2023. For the past two years, services were temporarily moved to Glengad while a suitable premises was sought in Carndonagh. The Glengad centre also remains operational.

The day service now operates on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Approximately between 15 to 20 people attend each day, benefiting from a variety of activities tailored to their individual preferences. These activities include Music, dancing card playing, poetry and chair exercises. These were agreed with service users based on the "What Matters to Me" document, which allowed attendees to share their interests and needs with care staff to ensure that the activities were scheduled around their preferences.

Transport is available to assist attendees to access this important community resource. Referrals for the service can be made through the local Public Health Nurse, and queries can be directed to the Director of Nursing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Frank Morrison, Head of Service, Older Persons, HSE Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work closely with the Restoration Carndonagh Day Care Services Committee in re-establishing the Day Service in Carndonagh. The Service will allow people to socialise in their own community and to avail of the wide range of activities on offer”.

Entertainment on the day was provided by special guest appearances from the Henry Girls, Carndonagh Choir and the Carndonagh Brass Band.