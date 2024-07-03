Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every week in a shop on Great James Street you can find a close community sharing their passion for board games, particularly Dungeons and Dragons (DnD).

Most weeks Púca Púca is booked out for their weekly DnD nights, marking it as a success for an only seven-month-old store that caters to quite niche tastes.

The Journal visited one of these nights to get a sense of how popular it is and to find out what Dungeons and Dragons is. When walking in you are immediately struck by a great sense of community, people playing games, laughing, and having fun.

Greeting us was one of the store owners, Natasha Campbell. She showed us around the store, chatting to different people, all of whom were open and welcoming. Natasha explained that the store hosts a different type of game every single night of the week, to the point where they have no more nights to add anything. But they are adding more during the day, especially in summer.

Dungeons and Dragons group at Púca Púca.

She spoke on the success of their DnD nights saying: “It was kind of surprising to me how quickly it took off, I knew it was popular but not quite how popular.” In recent years DnD has become popular due to things like Stranger Things, the recent movie ‘Dungeons and Dragons Honour Among Thieves’ and the video game Baldur's Gate. “It's very topical at the moment, DnD is kind of in the cultural zeitgeist at the moment,” said Natasha.

But what is DnD? “It's kind of like pretending with rules for adults,” said Natasha.

The player creates a character that they will role-play as, deciding who they are, what they want, and what they will do. Natasha gave an example of players playing the same characters for over ten years. If a player's character dies though, they die forever.

In a game of DnD, you need someone who leads and creates the game for you, they are called a Dungeon Master or DM.

Natasha Campbell one of the owners of Púca Púca.

“You have your Dungeon Master who is almost like a performer in a way, they take you through and they create the world. They will describe a room to you, maybe there is like a locked box in the corner, there's puzzles, challenges, and monsters,” said Natasha.

In the game there is usually a grander story to the player's adventures, a mystery or goal for the players to complete that will take multiple nights to finish.

Whilst at Púca Púca’s DnD night, we also got chatting with their resident DM Ciara. She shared what it's like being a DM saying: “Basically they're the person who weaves the story together, they will guide the players through the adventure. The DM is there to tell the player what happens.”

Different DMs might bring new experiences, directions and attitudes to the game. Ciara said: “My approach is to let the players have as much fun as possible, I find the best way of doing that is letting them do what they want to do.”

Daniel customer at Púca Púca.

So what kind of age groups join in the DnD nights? “It’s anyone in the late teens right up to 40s,” Natasha said. “We’ve had people in their 50s.

“We are going to be doing a junior DnD campaign in the summer. Kids are interested in it now as well. I know the content can be dark sometimes so we are going to make it nice and light, a targeted campaign at eight to ten-year-olds. Again, it's everywhere at the minute.”

Since the DnD nights started, Púca Púca has grown its community of like-minded individuals. Natasha talked about the sense of community her store has fostered saying: “I feel this is a great way to make nerdy hobbies sociable. When we first opened we thought it would start slow but it started with a bit of a bang. There were a lot of people seeking communities in Derry.”

The store also hosts a ‘women in gaming’ night’ which has evolved into a new friend group, organising nights out together. The group thanked Natasha for bringing them together.

Natasha continued: “People have made friendships and there's even been a couple of romances that have blossomed. I always joke, ‘I want credit in the wedding vows!’

"It's something growing up I absolutely would have loved, to be able to meet people with similar interests. We feel like we are friends with everyone who comes in too. People pop in to just have a chat. It's so lovely and so heart-warming to see.”

Looking at DnD from a player perspective we had a quick conversation with one of Púca Púca’s customers, Daniel. He explained that he has been playing for a few years now.

He said: “The player experience is good, essentially you make a character, and you are taken through the adventure that is set up for you. You have a lot of control over where your character goes and their own story, it's fun to be a player, especially cause there are a lot of different ways you can play it and with multiple people in the party, it multiplies. It’s great.”

So what is left that Púca Púca can do to win over more people? Natasha said: “We are trying to add stuff to the day, not just nerdy stuff, we are going to start a ‘just chatting’ club. Something that people have said is, ‘I'm not particularly nerdy but I want that sense of community’, so just a club for people to chat and meet people.”