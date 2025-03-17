Watch: Derry City turns into a sea of green for St Patrick's Day Parade 2025
Tens of thousands of people turned the maiden city green, celebrating their national pride during the St Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2025.
Derry City’s St Patrick’s Day parade featured hundreds of flamboyant performances from local dance groups, sports clubs and community organisations, led by Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr.
Under the creative theme of 'flowers, fur and feathers', this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade was a celebration of the natural world.
The city streets sprung to life with dancing daffodils, buzzing bees, and soaring flying foxes.
