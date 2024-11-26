3 . Michael and Britney

Michael said that Christmas is definitely coming in too early. "The shops around me had Christmas stuff in around October, they just skipped Halloween," said Michael. Britney added that one shop "had Christmas stuff in before Halloween stuff... I was a bit confused at that." On appropriate times to get the Christmas tree up, Michael said the week before December, while Britney said the first weekend of December. The two said that Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was their favourite Christmas movie. Photo: George Sweeney