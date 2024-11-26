The Journal got chatting with the folk of Derry to find out if they think the Christmas season is starting too soon, and when it is appropriate to put the Christmas tree up.
Photos by George Sweeney.
1. Frankie Murphy
Frankie Murphy feels that Christmas comes too early. He said that during Halloween, he noticed advertisements for Christmas. Although despite that, Frankie already has his Christmas tree up. Mostly, western films are what Frankie tends to watch, not being a fan of Christmas films. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Anne Hamilton
Anne Hamilton believes Christmas is kicking off too early. She said: "It's too early for me. My granddaughter was born on December 17, so I always put it on around then." "I’m not really a Christmas person," added Ann. "Since my mummy died, it's just never been the same." Photo: George Sweeney
3. Michael and Britney
Michael said that Christmas is definitely coming in too early. "The shops around me had Christmas stuff in around October, they just skipped Halloween," said Michael. Britney added that one shop "had Christmas stuff in before Halloween stuff... I was a bit confused at that." On appropriate times to get the Christmas tree up, Michael said the week before December, while Britney said the first weekend of December. The two said that Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was their favourite Christmas movie. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Andrea and Summer
"I love seeing the Christmas trees up," said Summer. Andrea thinks the start of December is the right time to get the Christmas tree up, while Summer thinks the week before December. Photo: George Sweeney
