Watch: Derry folk tell us what they think is the scariest horror film of all!

1. Jim Craig
Jim said the scariest horror film he has ever seen is The Birds by Alfred Hitchcock.
2. Sarah Mullan (left) and Méabh
Sarah thought of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, Sarah doesn't find it particularly scary but said that the soundtrack gives the film its scare factor. Although Sarah is a horror film fan she said that it is getting a bit predictable, "I want to find one that will give me a good scare." Sarah and her family are dressing up as characters from Adventure Time for Halloween, her kids are dressing up as Jake the dog, Flame Princess, her youngest is dressing up as the BMO, her partner is dressing up as Jake the human and Sarah is Princess Bubblegum. Sarah Mullan (left) and Méabh.
3. Jason
Insidious came to Jason's mind when thinking of the scariest horror film he had ever seen. "It's the paranormal part," said Jason on why the films are scary, "you can't physically see what it is that's there." When asked if he was a horror film fan, Jason said: "I've watched every one of them." Jason also likes the horror/comedy film, Cabin in the Woods. For Hallowe'en Jason said he might dress up as Beetlejuice.
4. Kelly
Kelly is from Cookstown, attending Ulster University as a student. She said the scariest horror film she has ever seen is Terrifier 3. "I saw it a couple of days ago with my friends. There was too much gore for me. It was good but not for me," said Kelly.
