Derry Halloween comes to an explosive end with its breathtaking firework display.

As the smoke dissipates, Derry Halloween 2024 comes to an official close.

Known as Europe’s largest Halloween festival, the event pulled in over 100,000 visitors.

The event took place between October 28-31, with the city transforming into a magical world of witches, ghosts, ghouls and goblins.

Derry & Strabane Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “Derry just comes alive at Halloween and it really is a wonderful time to experience all the City and District has to offer in terms of hospitality and entertainment. It’s great to see the City’s famous Walls once again showcased in the Awakening the Walled City Trail event, which creates such a buzz around the city centre, bringing great benefit to local businesses in the build up to Halloween itself.”

If you like all things dark and spooktacular, you may want to put Derry Halloween on your bucket list too.