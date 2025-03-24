Derry welcomed skaters from all over Ireland, who came together on Saturday to celebrate the first All Ireland Skateboard Competition in a decade.

The All Ireland Competition was hosted in Derry’s City Skatepark, the first time the city has hosted a skateboarding competition.

Organised by the Irish Skateboarding Association (ISA) and Joe Hill, a lifelong skater and owner of the Derry City Skatepark, the event was sponsored by Monster Energy.

Walking into the skatepark you were greeted by a devoted, passionate community. Together, in their baggy clothes, the skaters were celebrating a revival of skateboard culture in Ireland. The event was attended by families, friends and life-time skaters, offering a place for everyone.

We spoke with Joe, a professional skateboarder from Derry.

“We’ve got people from Cork, Kerry, Dublin and Derry, all over!” Joe said with regards to the massive turnout for the event. “It’s great to see, great to see all the people travelling up, everyone is having fun. I’ve had two people fall and get hurt and they are still saying they had a great day.”

On hosting the first All Ireland Skateboarding Competition in 10 years Joe said: “It's not just good to have it in this park but in Derry, we have never had one in Derry. The fact that we can get all these people, the best skateboarders in the country up here, it's good, it's what I like to see, it’s why I built the place.”

The competition was designed to be inclusive and accessible to all levels of experience and age groups. The diverse range of categories ensured that everyone, from young children under the age of 12 to adults over 30, had the opportunity to participate and showcase their skills.

Taylor Cruikshank from Derry, winner of the All Female Ireland competition.

“There’s no age limit to this,” said Joe.

Joe expressed optimism about the ongoing collaboration between the ISA and Derry City Skatepark, stating: “If we can keep working together the way we are going, there will be more events.”

“Fantastic” is how director of the Irish Skateboarding Association, Philip Halton, described the day. “It's been a long time coming, Ireland's been lacking competitive skateboarding for a number of years, so to bring it back under one roof is fantastic, in a great facility, that is DC skatepark in Derry.

“We look forward to hosting this yearly as well and a ton of other events throughout the year, all across the country.

“We are trying to get as many clubs and associations set up in as many counties as possible, so that we can get official recognition from Sport Ireland, through that to get consistent funding so we can make these events happen a lot more in more places all the time.

Speaking on the day’s impressive gathering, Philip said: “Brilliant, fantastic turnout, no problems. People have really been pushing themselves and there has been nothing but smiles.”

At the end of the event it was announced that Derry woman, Taylor Cruikshank, won the female All Ireland competition, securing the trophy for Derry.

You can find more information on the Irish Skateboarding Association here: https://www.irishskateassociation.com

