Watch: Derry Long Tower Primary School's artwork brightens up GEDA construction site

Speaking about the Project on the Foyle Road GEDA said: “We involve ourselves in the local community. We have donated materials to the Gas Yard Community Centre and Long Tower Youth Club.

"We have visited local primary schools, including Long Tower P.S. Our work with Long Tower Primary School has been a wonderful opportunity to contribute social value.

“At the beginning of the project, we visited the school to deliver our GEDA Goodbear Health and Safety Presentation, which aims to raise awareness among the pupils about the dangers of construction sites and to promote safety.”

They followed up these talks with a poster competition, which led to the children's artworks adorning the construction site.

Talking about the art project GEDA said: “The school has been a terrific experience, and we are so proud of the pupils’ contributions to the project.

"The pupils were invited to come up with ideas for the artwork, which were then developed into finished drawings that the pupils painted. The result of the wonderful artwork can be enjoyed by the whole community, enhancing the area for the locals.

"The artwork celebrates the city and raises awareness of protecting the environment and nature. We are delighted to be able to facilitate an initiative of this kind and would like to thank Long Tower PS for taking part.”

Celebrating the students' artwork from Long Tower Primary School, GEDA invited the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr, the school principal Mrs. Joyce Logue and teachers and students for a launch event on Tuesday.

1 . Long Tower's paintings brightening up GEDA construction sight Long Tower Primary School students, members of GEDA and Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales

2 . 'Where we Live' By Long Tower Primary school students.Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales

3 . 'Care for the Environment' By Long Tower Primary school students.Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales

4 . 'Long Tower Primary School' By Long Tower Primary school students.Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales