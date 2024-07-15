WATCH: Derry's Foyle Cup Tournament 2024 kicks off as parade packs out Guildhall Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Foyle Cup will see over 740 teams participating in the largest ever tournament over the six days at 40 different venues across the North West.

Watch as players, coaches and family members set off from Ulster University’s Derry Campus making their way via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road before gathering at Guildhall Square for an official welcome by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lillian Seenoi-Barr and Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciaran McQuillan.

Foyle Cup in Guildhall Square, kicking off the 2024 tournament.