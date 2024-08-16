Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"A skatepark built by skaters for skaters."

That is how Joe Hill, the owner and operator of Derry City Skatepark (DC Skatepark), describes the only facility of its kind in the city.

Joe has been skating for 25 years and decided Derry needed a skate park. While the park started as a space for him and his friends, it has grown into something much grander. Today it is a place where people come to learn, hang out and be part of the skating scene. It hosts skate jams and Joe help teach young people how to skate, sharing the skills, insights and knowledge he has picked up over his many years of experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Journal visited DC Skatepark to chat with Joe and to meet his dog Genie, the Frenchie.

Joe Hill owner and operator of Derry City SkatePark.

Joe talked us through the journey of building the skatepark after he returned from living in Germany for several years.

He said: “When I came back, there was nothing, so I thought I'm going to need it for me and everyone else needs it. An indoor park is always something you need in Ireland because of the weather, with 200 or more days a year raining.

“We slowly started building, started small. Now it's a full skate park with all you would need."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “It wasn't a big planned thing. We’ve been trying to get an outdoor skatepark here in Derry for over 20 years, obviously still trying to get an outdoor free facility.”

Joe performing tricks in his skatepark.

The elements for the park were inspired by other skateparks around the North, including the previous one which operated at Pennyburn Inudstrial Estate. Derry City Skatepark had to be craned in and repurposed to fit its new environment.

Joe built the park by himself with the help of other skaters, without financial backing. He spoke about how Derry has a vibrant skating scene but lacks support.

“There is a skate scene here. Skateboarding is always something you can do, scene or not. Derry has always had a good scene but no support. Derry has always been overlooked, facilities and coverage-wise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He mentions one up-and-coming skater who had to move to Belfast, as Derry didn't have the structure here. "It is something that needs that sort of funding now, it's an Olympic sport now, it deserves it,” said Joe.

Getting ready to drop.

Looking back to when he started skating and how it has changed over the years, Joe said: “Whenever I just started skateboarding, it was just about skateboarding. There was no thinking about money or making videos for Instagram. Now there is a pipeline, from the start, they can come to this skate park, I can help, then they start skating well, then they might get sponsors. All they need is the park, the streets and their phone. It's a whole new world now.”

DC Skatepark prides itself on holding skating events for all ages. Recently, a skate jam was backed by Monster Energy and proved a big hit. Speaking about the event, Joe said: “It's not a competition as much, more of a fun day. We got Monster Energy to get involved in that recently, they're going to help a bit with sponsorship and other events. This was the first even, they wanted to bring all the equipment, they brought up the monster tents and the monster trucks, and we got a DJ in here, it was good.

“We had 500 euros cash to give out for the tricks, if you did anything, if you jumped off the stairs, I'd give you ten euros, so everyone felt like they won at the end of the day. We gave out skateboards and Derry Skatepark merchandise. It was good, all the families were happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's the kind of event I think we should do more of here and all over Ireland, not just first, second, third and everyone else is watching. Give everyone 45-second runs.”

Kickflip.

A big misconception about skating is that people will be able to do an ‘ollie’ – a move whereby the rider and board rise into the air – in one or two weeks of skating. In Joe’s lessons, he focuses on the fundamentals of skating. “No tricks from me really, the first thing is standing on the board, going and stopping and then turning, then going down the ramps. Tricks are down the line.

“Lessons are geared towards beginners, to learn how to go and how to fall, ’cause you are going to fall, how to fall properly, and how not to get put off by that."

He continued: “You're going to be kept humble with skateboarding, that's for sure. Afterwards, I can show you tricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next step hopefully is trying to get these bigger contests, jams, events, for skaters by skaters.”

When Joe first built the skatepark, he didn't expect it to grow into its own community: “That's the one thing I didn't expect from having the skatepark, would have been the lessons and the kids, the wee community that we have. When you see them coming in, they're so excited. If everyone loves it just as much as me, I'm happy," said Joe.

The Skatepark has people of all age ranges, from young kids to people in their 40s, said Joe.

Rail grind.

Looking towards the future, Joe is hoping to be hosting more events, and more lessons, and overall grow the skater scene in his hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find the DC Skatepark in Glenaden Arena within Altnagelvin Industrial Estate on the Trench Road.

Watch the video above to see the skate park, the interview and Joe perform a few tricks with his dog Genie.