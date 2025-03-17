A long weekend of celebrations in Buncrana in Inishowen culminated in a spectacular parade on St Patrick’s Day on Monday afternoon.

As well as the parade there have been traditional sessions, a vintage car display and Tea and Tunes in St Mary’s Hall and many more events over the past few days in Buncrana.

Moville St Patrick’s Day Festival began last Friday on Friday with a Ciorcal Comhrá in the Corner Bar, an Irish-themed quiz in Rosatos and Bingo in St. Eugene’s Hall.

There was also a 5k Fun Run, a car treasure hunt and a Ceol agus Rince Traidisunta on Sunday, ahead of the amazing annual parade through the north Inishowen town on Monday afternoon.