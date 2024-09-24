Watch: First look at the new revitalised Derry Cornshell Community Garden
Apex Housing Association reopened the garden, stating that they have revitalised the space into a “beautiful oasis for local people and insects to enjoy all year round."
Margaret Rose Doherty, Apex Senior Property Services Officer, said: “The transformation of Cornshell Community Garden is part of a wider commitment to encourage biodiversity in our communities. Apex is a supporter of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, and so we want to help combat the decline of pollinator populations which are vital for the health of local ecosystems.
“The garden's redesign includes the introduction of a variety of native plants that are particularly attractive to pollinators such as bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. By selecting plants that bloom at different times throughout the growing season, the garden will provide a continuous source of nectar and pollen, ensuring that pollinators have the resources they need year-round.
“But it’s not all about the insects! The garden, created by our talented estates team, looks so beautiful and offers a fantastic community space that can be enjoyed by local people, both individually and collectively.”
Apex have encouraged locals to take advantage of the new space, the housing association said: “If you live in Cornshell Fields and have an idea for an event or activity that could help bring neighbours together in the new community garden, contact Mieke Hegarty from Apex’s Tenant Engagement Team on 028 7130 4800 or email [email protected].”
