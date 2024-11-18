Watch: First look inside Derry's new Mexican takeaway 'Oh Papi' on Foyle street
Oh Papi, a locally owned taco, burrito and fajita specialist that currently has one outlet in Limavady has opened a second restaurant in Derry.
On the opening day, November 18, Managing Director Elaine O’Hara said that she was both nervous and excited about the opening of Oh Papi in Derry.
Elaine said: “I’m definitely nervous but if something doesn’t make you nervous, it wouldn’t be worth it.”
Oh Papi is now open and can be found on Foyle Street.
More information can be found here: https://www.ohpapi.co.uk/
