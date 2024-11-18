Watch: First look inside Derry's new Mexican takeaway 'Oh Papi' on Foyle street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oh Papi, a locally owned taco, burrito and fajita specialist that currently has one outlet in Limavady has opened a second restaurant in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the opening day, November 18, Managing Director Elaine O’Hara said that she was both nervous and excited about the opening of Oh Papi in Derry.

Elaine said: “I’m definitely nervous but if something doesn’t make you nervous, it wouldn’t be worth it.”

Oh Papi is now open and can be found on Foyle Street.

More information can be found here: https://www.ohpapi.co.uk/