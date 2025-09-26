2 . Leah and Ryan

Leah and Ryan are first-year medical students. Leah is from Gweedore, while Ryan is from Kildare. Leah said she is finding Derry lovely so far. “I really like it. It's not too far from home for me, which I wasn't used to before. I was used to going up and down to Dublin. It's really lovely to only pop over the road if I want to go home, but Derry itself is lovely.” Ryan said: “It was a big move for me but I really like it, it's really nice.” When asked if the two have explored Derry City yet, Leah said: "Explored wouldn't exactly be the word. We’ve gone out a couple of times, but we are creatures of habit; we go back to the one spot all the time, Peadar O'Donnell's." Photo: George Sweeney