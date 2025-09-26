The new intake are embarking on an exciting chapter of their academic and personal lives. Join us as we meet some of the new students making Derry their home away from home.
Have you got any recommendations for the new students in Derry?
Photos by George Sweeney.
1. Maeve
Hailing from Maghera in County Derry, Maeve is a first-year medical student. She has moved from her hometown to live in Derry for her course, staying in student accommodation. ”On her experience in Derry, Maeve said: “I’m loving it so far; it’s a very lively city. Everyone is nice, and the Derry people are very friendly.” Maeve and her friends have explored the town, enjoying establishments such as The Thirsty Goat and Peadar O'Donnell's in the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Leah and Ryan
Leah and Ryan are first-year medical students. Leah is from Gweedore, while Ryan is from Kildare. Leah said she is finding Derry lovely so far. “I really like it. It's not too far from home for me, which I wasn't used to before. I was used to going up and down to Dublin. It's really lovely to only pop over the road if I want to go home, but Derry itself is lovely.” Ryan said: “It was a big move for me but I really like it, it's really nice.” When asked if the two have explored Derry City yet, Leah said: "Explored wouldn't exactly be the word. We’ve gone out a couple of times, but we are creatures of habit; we go back to the one spot all the time, Peadar O'Donnell's." Photo: George Sweeney
3. Erin, Brooklynn and Sophie
Friends Erin and Brooklynn are studying Law with Criminology, while Sophie is studying Law. All three of them have decided to commute to University. They all agreed that they would take some time to check out Derry. Brooklynn said she would show Erin and Sophie around, as she is from Strabane. “It’s a great place for University students and especially for freshers. The night life is great,” said Brooklynn. “All the good bars, all the cheap places.” Photo: George Sweeney
4. Patrick Keenan, UU staff member
Patrick Keenan, a Ulster University staff member stopped to give some advice for the Magee freshers. He said: "I would suggest coming to the library, that would be your best place to get some work done. We have multiple floors and different learning spaces. If you have any library-related issues, just come directly to us." Photo: George Sweeney