Watch: 'Get ready to scream your loudest' say cast of Aladdin in Derry

The cast of Aladdin said they can't wait to welcome people of all ages to this year's panto at the Millennium Forum and are urging everyone to get involved.

The Journal sat down to chat with Niamh Morrison, who plays the Genie, Karen Hawthorne, who plays the ‘baddie’ Abanazar, and Lily O’Reagan, who plays the Spirit of the Ring.

Aladdin is Niamh and Lily’s first panto. The two shared in the excitement of being part of the cast.

“It's overwhelming in a good way. You just immediately feel that everybody is here for a good time, the energy is up, and everyone is so welcoming,” said Lily.

Niamh said: “It's brilliant, it's been a lot of fun, everybody is great and welcoming. I'm coming into a cast that has been together for a while.”

Karen has been part of the panto since 2019. “The cast always changes, but there's a good feeling to it because everyone is local,” said Karen. “Even when we get new people, someone always knows them, or they're a friend of a friend.”

Panto often brings people together at the end of the year. The cast reflected on how important that is for them.

Niamh said: “It's always fun to see the wains and hear the noise. It's great that we can branch out to all communities.”

This year, the Millennium Forum is hosting accessibility performances: a relaxed performance which is friendly to people with sensory sensitivities and autism, an audio-described performance, a signed performance and a dementia friendly show.

The cast said that the show always gets them into the Christmas spirit. “We're in musical numbers, singing and dancing, the scripts are hilarious and every day is different, and now all the lights are on in Derry. Panto to me is Christmas,” said Lily.

Karen said: “Once the curtain opens on that first show and that wave of noise hits you, you are like, ‘okay…now it's Christmas’.”

With the show not too far away now, the cast shared their feelings about the upcoming performances.

Niamh described feeling “excited but nervous”. “I would've worked at the panto as an usher last year, and now I'm on the other side. I'm so ready for the energy of the kids. It's going to be amazing, I can't wait now.”

“I can't wait to see everyone's faces, I think it will give us a new lease of life going through the show,” said Lily.

Lastly, the cast wanted to send out a message to fans and newcomers. “Get ready to scream your loudest, you are going to have a lot of fun.”

said Niamh, while Lily said: “Get involved, we are relying on you guys, we need you!” “You are going to have so much fun,” added Karen.

The Millennium Forum has said that Aladdin is on course to be their biggest panto yet, with over 20,000 tickets already booked.

The annual festive family show will run from November 29 till December 31, and you can catch the Christmas Eve matinee at 1:30pm.

Tickets are now available and are priced from £12.50. A number of accessible performances are also available as well as a Makaton song in each performance. Telephone the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.

Aladdin is sponsored by the Richmond Centre.