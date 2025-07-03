Watch: Graduates from Derry's Magee on collecting their degrees and what's next

3 . Daniel Sadlier

Daniel Sadlier from Belfast was joined by his proud mum and dad Gillian and Michael. Graduating in marketing Daniel said it was overwhelming when he walked across the stage to collect his degree. “I’m also very proud of myself, I've come a long way and it's been a taxing journey but I look forward to seeing what comes in the future.” Daniel said he is taking a gap year to travel and then figure out what's next. Michael, Daniel’s father, shared his immense pride, stating, "We couldn't be prouder; this is a tremendous achievement for him, and he has truly worked hard to reach this point." Photo: Jack Tibbetts