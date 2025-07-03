Watch: Graduates from Derry's Magee on collecting their degrees and what's next

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:31 BST
After years of hard work, essays, and a fair bit of stress, hundreds of Ulster University Magee students have officially graduated.

We extended our congratulations to all graduates, and we also asked what it was like to finally be rewarded with their degree, and what comes next.

Derry girl Beth Harkin graduated in Marketing. On lifting her degree she said: "It's a wee bit nerve wrecking but it is worth it.” Beth said that she has already secured a job and that she is going straight into work. Standing with his daughter, Beth’s father Hugh said: I’m a proud parent today, it was a bit emotional, she has put the work in, very proud."

Ellie McCullagh from Derry, graduated in Law. “Walking across the stage for me was unbelievably nerve-wracking," said Ellie. "Once you hear your name being called out, you realise that the moment is officially all yours. It's a very surreal moment.” On the amount of work that went into her degree, Ellie said: “I won't lie, the work for Law can be very tiring. Many sleepless nights and Red Bulls were needed to keep me going.” Ellie is set to begin her Master's in Public International Policy at Queen's University this September. “I'm so excited to begin my new journey of study,” said Ellie.

Daniel Sadlier from Belfast was joined by his proud mum and dad Gillian and Michael. Graduating in marketing Daniel said it was overwhelming when he walked across the stage to collect his degree. “I’m also very proud of myself, I've come a long way and it's been a taxing journey but I look forward to seeing what comes in the future.” Daniel said he is taking a gap year to travel and then figure out what's next. Michael, Daniel’s father, shared his immense pride, stating, "We couldn't be prouder; this is a tremendous achievement for him, and he has truly worked hard to reach this point."

Strabane native Terry Murray graduated in Business and accounting. Terry said that the three years of hard work and late nights was worth getting his degree.

