Watch: Highlights of some of brilliant artists during the Derry Jazz Festival

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 5th May 2025, 10:27 BST
Discover the bands and artists who graced the stage during the Jazz Festival on May 2.

Photos by Jack Tibbetts and George Sweeney.

The Jive Aces perform in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney

The Jive Aces perform in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney

The Jive Aces perform in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Derry jazz singer Micaela performing at Foyleside.

2. Micaela

Derry jazz singer Micaela performing at Foyleside. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Liam Bradley and Jude McCandless.

3. Liam Bradley and Jude McCandless

Liam Bradley and Jude McCandless. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Joseph Leighton quartet in Bennigans Jazz Bar.

4. Joseph Leighton

Joseph Leighton quartet in Bennigans Jazz Bar. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

