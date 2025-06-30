Watch: History made as Derry’s first cohort of Medical School graduates recite medical oath after rapturous applause
History was made in Derry as the first cohort of graduates from the Graduate Entry Medical School at Magee were greeted with rapturous applause in the Guildhall before reciting the oath of medical good practice.
The new doctors were watched by their proud families and friends.
They were joined by Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, and Professor Carol Curran, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences.
