Watch: Hundreds of spectators and athletes attend Derry's Hyrox

Derry has yet another magnificent new annual sporting event on its calendar after a hugely successful Hyrox simulation staged at Ebrington Square this weekend.

The event took place over Saturday and Sunday, which seen athletes push their body to its limits in what is one of the biggest hyrox simulation races in the country.

Those who attended were treated to some thrilling action from the open doubles and individual races to the edge-of-the-seat pro competitions which concluded the opening day.