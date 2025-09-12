Watch: Irish Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel LÉ Samuel Beckett docks in the River Foyle Derry

The Irish Defence Forces describe the ship as a truly state-of-the-art ship. LÉ Samuel Beckett is built and fitted out to the highest international standards in terms of safety, equipment, technological innovation, and crew comfort. It is also designed to cope with the rigors of the North East Atlantic.

Breaking from tradition, the LÉ SAMUEL BECKETT marks a new era for Irish Naval Service ships. Traditionally named after mythical Irish heroes, this vessel honours a world-renowned Irish playwright and author.

Samuel Beckett, a novelist, playwright, and theatre director, wrote in both French and English. He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1969. His enduring legacy includes renowned works such as Fin de Partie, Krapp’s Last Tape, and the highly acclaimed play, Waiting for Godot.

