By Jack Tibbetts
Published 3rd Jun 2024
History was made at the Annual General Meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council when Kenyan born Councillor became the first black person ever to be conferred with the Mayoral chain of office in Northern Ireland.

The accomplished and proud Massai woman, who founded the North West Migrants Forum several years after arriving in the north of Ireland seeking safety and sanctuary in 2010, became Mayor of Dery City & Strabane District to applause at the annual meeting in Derry’s Guildhall on Monday night.

