WATCH: Little dog Zeus is rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI after falling from Crana Bridge

A little dog who fell from the Crana Bridge in Buncrana’s Swan Park at the weekend was rescued thanks to the heroic efforts of Lough Swilly RNLI.

The pet, called Zeus, fell into the freezing waters on Saturday evening, following which there was a big effort to rescue him.

The plucky pet managed to get himself on to a rock, but was surrounded by water and couldn’t make his way to land.

The local Lough Swilly RNLI were called to help.

Zeus is rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI volunteer Paddy Murphy.

Caring volunteer Paddy Murphy waded in to the water while attached to a rope held by some of his crewmates.

He reached grateful Zeus and carried him to land, to the delight of onlookers who gave them a big round of applause.

The rescue has been lauded across social media, with a post from Buncrana bar and restaurant The Drift Inn’s page urging everyone to give the RNLI ‘a clap and a donation next time you see a lifeboat charity box.’

Zeus is now safe, well and cosy at home.