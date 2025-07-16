WATCH: Meet Derry's very own painting pony - Shet Van Gogh - whose masterpieces adorn walls across the world

Meet ‘Shet Van Gogh,’ a gorgeous Shetland pony living in Derry, who has a talent for painting fabulous pictures.

You’ve read that right - Shet, aka ‘Tico,’ expresses his expert, artistic talent by creating his very own colourful and fabulous paintings, using only his nose.

The one-of-a-kind masterpieces, painted on canvas, are in high demand and have been sent all across the world.

When Tico is not being the next big thing in art, he spends his time as one of the fabulous therapy ponies at Happy Hooves, a Derry-based charity devoted to providing equine-assisted therapy.

Tico, aka Shet Van Gogh, creating his painting with the help of equine therapist Eefa.

The Journal recently paid a visit to Happy Hooves to meet Tico and all his friends, who have changed the lives of children and adults in Derry and beyond.

Each gentle, beautiful pony has their own story, background and personality and, along with the rest of their animal friends, including a stunning horse named King, they have inspired a new, powerful hardback storybook that aims to promote positive mental health in children.

Amazingly, all of the horses can paint, but founder of the charity Happy Hooves, Karen Baldwin, told how Tico proved to be the one with the most talent and enthusiasm.

"He just loves it. And we love to watch him. Eefa, one of the equine therapists, decided to try it one day and they all took to it so well. But, Tico is the one who loves it most and he has a real talent for it. Because he’s a Shetland Pony, we affectionately call him ‘Shet Van Gogh.’

The final masterpiece.

"People adore the paintings and they’ve gone right across the world, to America, Canada and further afield. They’re all such incredible ponies and we are very lucky to have them.”

Tico, aka Shet Van Gogh, even has his own art studio at Happy Hooves and likes to do a bow when he is finished his latest masterpiece.

Each of the Shetland Ponies at Happy Hooves have their very own personality and are much-loved by Karen and the equine therapists, including Eefa and Cora.

Their beautiful personalities make them fantastic therapy ponies and they not only welcome people to their home at Happy Hooves but also visit local hospices and nursing homes.

Karen told how the ponies have made such a positive impact on everyone they have met. They, too, adore meeting new friends.

Karen is an accredited Cognitive Behavioural Therapist who works with both adults and children.

Karen created the stories in this book from real-life moments, capturing what the ponies teach about resilience, living in the present, trust, healing, and happiness.

The team behind the book includes Karen, who is also a lecturer in mental health; Aisling Chada, an inspirational primary school teacher with a strong focus on children’s mental health and wellbeing and Jessica Hill, a talented equine artist from Exmouth, England, known for her expressive, emotionally rich equine portraiture.

This beautifully illustrated book will feature eight stories, inspired by the miniature therapy ponies of Happy Hooves and their animal friends of Windy Hill Farm.

The stories are rooted in the healing experiences of the charity, which has been operating for over three years, supporting children and adults struggling with anxiety, trauma, grief, and low self-esteem.

All the stories are based on true events and real characters.

The book will be published as a high-quality, durable hardback, designed for use in schools, libraries, and therapeutic settings—but this significantly increases production costs.

A fundraiser to help with costs has been set up online on Go Fund Me and people have already been incredibly generous.

If you’d like to donate see Go Fund Me at ‘Publication Costs For A Children’s Mental Health Storybook.’

You can follow Happy Hooves and their incredible Therapy Ponies on Facebook at www.facebook.com/happyhooves