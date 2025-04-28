Watch: Meet the new doctors graduating from Ulster University Magee Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magee Medical School’s new doctors were in their scrubs Monday, April 28, at Ulster University Campus in Derry, celebrating reaching the final step before their graduation in June.

The 70 new doctors were the first cohort to enter the first graduate-entry School of Medicine in Northern Ireland, and include students with a wide range of related and non-scientific/ healthcare backgrounds, from politics to investment banking, radiography, management consultancy, optometry, forensic science, nursing and even a previous lecturer in Irish at Ulster University.

The Journal spoke with soon-to-be doctor Dervla McCann (33) from Ballymena, Emma Cooney (26), and Ciara McCoy (26), both from Belfast at the Magee campus on Monday.

Dervla said: "I can't believe it's happening. It's been four years, and I'm just very excited to be graduating."

Final year graduate-entry medical student Kyle Adair from the Ulster University School of Medicine at the Magee Campus. Kyle is one of the first ever cohort of graduating doctors from the university. Photo: George Sweeney

Dervla and Ciara are planning to stay in the North to work as doctors. Dervla is set to work in Altnagelvin for a year, while Ciara will be working in Belfast but hopes to work in Altnagelvin in the future.

Emma, meanwhile, plans to work in Scotland: "I've loved being home, but I just wanted a change for two years to experience another healthcare system. I think when I come back to Northern Ireland, it will be for good then.”

Emma emphasised the importance of inspiring young people to pursue careers in medicine. She acknowledged the financial challenges involved but noted the diverse age range of students on their course.

"If we can all do it, why can't anybody else?”

Final year graduate-entry medical students Dervla McCann, Emma Cooney and Ciara McCoy,from the Ulster University School of Medicine at Magee Campus. They are part of the first ever cohort of graduating doctors from the university. Photo: George Sweeney

Anticipating seeing the ‘Doctor’ title ahead of their names in the future, Dervla said: “I can't believe that we have actually done it, I think it will take a while to sink in.”

Emma added: “I don't know if it will feel real.”

“We’re bracing ourselves for that, very much waiting until we get the exam results,” said Ciara.

Kyle Adair, from Newtownards, speaking about nearing the finish line said he was relieved and tired, but also felt “a little bit of pride as well”.

“Just one more exam result to come, overall relief.”

Kyle, a former dentist who never used the title ‘Doctor’, said he looked forward to finally earning and using it after completing the course.

"I feel like I have earned it and I feel like I am a doctor.”