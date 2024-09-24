Watch: Meet the new freshers at Derry's Ulster University Magee Campus

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:51 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 16:56 BST
Meet some of the new students attending Ulster University’s Derry campus, and we also got chatting to some third year students who gave some advice and recommendations for the freshers.

Have you got any recommendations for the new students in Derry?

Photos by George Sweeney.

The two students are from Lurgan and went to the same secondary school together. Judith Savage is studying Physiotherapy whilst Haley Thompson is studying Paramedic Science. Judith and Haley have been living in Derry for over a week now and look forward to exploring the Maiden City.

Caoimhe McClorey is from County Down, Rebecca Vogan is from Cavan and Caoimhe McDonagh is from Sligo. All three are studying Speech and Language Therapy. The three Ulster University students moved to Derry just a week ago, they are finding the campus to be "quite homey." The group hasn't had a good chance to explore Derry yet.

Daire Gallagher has moved from Belfast to Derry to study Speech and Language Therapy. The first year student moved to Derry two weeks ago and this is their first time here, "I got to go up and see the Walls, I think it was really cool, it was really interesting to learn about the history," said Daire.

The two freshers hail from Ballymena and are also studying Speech and Language Therapy. The Ballymena locals have been living in Derry for over a week but have yet to venture out to the city centre yet. Despite being away from home the two aren't nervous, they said that they are feeling pretty okay and that "everyone is so lovely, it's nice to meet different people."

