St Paul’s holy shop had its grand opening on Friday, and after the closure of Veritas on Shipquay street this shop aims to bring the faith back to the city centre.

Among those attending the grand opening of St Paul’s was Bishop of Derry, Most Reverend Donal McKeown.

Speaking at the event, the Bishop said: “There was a book shop called Veritas that used to be here, they were going through a difficult time over the past few years and they closed down.

“Now the St Paul’s Fathers have taken on relaunching this shop. I hope today celebrates not just gratitude for the past but also hope for the future.”

Bishop of Derry The Most Reverend Dr. Donal McKeown officially opens the St Paul’s book and gift shop on Derry’s Shipquay Street. Included in the photograph are members of staff and members of the Society of St Paul. Photo: George Sweeney

“There is a huge need for good news,” said the Bishop describing his feelings towards the opening.

“A lot of people are suffering out there, whether it’s poverty or sheer despair and they are looking for meaning in life, so I hope this can become a place that can look after people’s need for sacramentals. I hope first of all it can be the beginning of a new service to help our society, and not just Catholics.

“I think people are delighted to see the place open, it has a very attractive layout, it's in a very prominent place here in Shipquay Street. I'm glad to be here in my role as Bishop.”

Manager of the shop, Marie Brown said: “We are delighted to be present here back in the city, where we need the prayers and the faith to get us through life.”

Father Thomas from the Members of the Society of St Paul, a religious congregation for men dedicated to the apostolate of the mass media, described how they got involved in the shop.

“When Veritas announced its closure, the people of Derry wrote to me personally to see if there was any possibility of St Paul’s opening a shop here.

“Today I am extremely grateful to the Lord Almighty for giving us this beautiful chance to be with the people of Derry," said Father Thomas.

Bishop McKeown cut the ribbon officially opening St Paul’s Books and Gifts, and he later blessed the building.

You can find the new shop on 20 Shipquay Street.