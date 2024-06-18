Watch: People of Derry share their opinions on who the most inspiring Irish woman is
With the International ‘YES’ festival happening last week in Derry, promoting female creativity and vision across Derry and Strabane. The celebrations were concentrated on the final ‘Penelope’ chapter of the book and the musings of Molly Bloom, the wife of the main protagonist Leopold, as she lies in bed.
We at the Journal decided to ask the people of Derry, “Who is the most inspiring Irish woman?”
Gerald Martin spoke very highly of the late SDLP politician John Hume’s wife Pat Hume. “Pat Hume was one of the most important people, she was a great influence on John and did a lot of good for the city." said Gerald.
Catherine O’Connor is from Dublin and was part of the ‘YES’ festival. When asked who she thinks is the most prominent Irish woman Catherine said climate justice activist Mary Robinson.
Giving her reasoning for picking Mary Robinson Catherine said “The work she has done in Ireland especially for women has changed lives for generations of women in Ireland.”
When asked about women's rights in Ireland Catherine spoke “I think we are moving in the right direction. There is still work to be done but we are in a better position than most other countries.”
Nyree Porter gave her thoughts on who she thinks the most inspiring woman is. Nyree said the Irish singer and Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle as well as Irish singer and songwriter Imelda May.
Nyree explained “They were the two female artists that I grew up looking up to. Nadine Coyle is iconic, I grew up listening to Girls Aloud.”
“My first concert ever was the Girls Aloud concert in the Millennium Forum” Nyree described that night as “The best night ever.”
Lastly, the Journal spoke to Frank McGeady. He said the most inspiring Irish woman was Donegal singer and songwriter Enya. Describing her as having “Very clear vision and determined.”
He continued saying: “Broke out on her own phenomenally. Breakthrough albums and soundtracks for blockbuster movies like Lord of The Rings. She gets my vote.”
