Organisers and participating businesses were up and at it early this morning in preparation for welcoming tens of thousands of people during the Foyle Maritime Festival, which commences on Thursday.

Numerous indoor and outdoor event arenas, food trucks/ stands, market stalls, Cullen’s amusements and extra seating for businesses located along the quay were being set up before it all kicks off on Thursday, June 27.