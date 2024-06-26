WATCH: Preparations in full swing along Derry's Quay for Foyle Maritime Festival
Organisers and participating businesses were up and at it early this morning in preparation for welcoming tens of thousands of people during the Foyle Maritime Festival, which commences on Thursday.
Numerous indoor and outdoor event arenas, food trucks/ stands, market stalls, Cullen’s amusements and extra seating for businesses located along the quay were being set up before it all kicks off on Thursday, June 27.
The festival runs over four days, from 12noon each day, until 10pm on Thursday and Friday, 11.30pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.
