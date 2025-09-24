Watch: Preview of what's to come at Derry’s DNA Museum

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Check out this preview of the Derry DNA (Derry on the North Atlantic) Museum at Ebrington Square.

The new museum will house a treasure trove of artefacts and collections capturing the fascinating history of the North West of Ireland.

The work on the new museum is expected to be completed by Spring 2027 and once open visitors can look forward to exploring six galleries, a hands-on archive discovery zone, expert genealogy advice, a rotating programme of temporary exhibitions, plus a learning and events space.

You can find out more on the official website here: dnamuseum.com

Related topics:DerryMuseumNorth WestIreland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice