Watch: Preview of what's to come at Derry’s DNA Museum

Check out this preview of the Derry DNA (Derry on the North Atlantic) Museum at Ebrington Square.

The new museum will house a treasure trove of artefacts and collections capturing the fascinating history of the North West of Ireland.

The work on the new museum is expected to be completed by Spring 2027 and once open visitors can look forward to exploring six galleries, a hands-on archive discovery zone, expert genealogy advice, a rotating programme of temporary exhibitions, plus a learning and events space.

You can find out more on the official website here: dnamuseum.com