Watch: Ranking the Alien movie franchise
In this episode, after the release of Alien Romulus, we take a look at the Alien franchise, discussing which of the entries are our favourites.
From 1979 we have been watching brilliant and poor Alien movies, watch to see how we rank them.
What are your favourite Alien movies and do you consider the Alien Vs. Predator films as part of the franchise?
Come back next week as we talk about some critically claimed “bad” films that we actually enjoy.
