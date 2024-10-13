Watch: Relics of Saint Bernadette arrive at Derry Saint Eugene’s Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The relics of Saint Bernadette have arrived in Derry’s Saint Eugene’s Cathedral, on October 13.

The sacred relics are being hosted by Saint Eugene’s Cathedral from October 13 to 14.

Mass will be celebrated at 7pm followed by a Candlelit Procession at 9pm.

On Monday, October 14, Mass of Our Lady of Lourdes will be celebrated at 8am, with the Mass of St Bernadette at 10am. The Angelus and Rosary will be prayed at 12 Noon, followed by the Rosary again at 2pm and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3pm.

The Rosary will be prayed at 4pm, followed by Stations of the Cross at 5pm and Rosary at 6pm.

Mass of the Immaculate Conception, with the anointing of the sick, will be held at 7.30pm with a Holy Hour beginning at 9pm. Confessions on Monday are between 11am and 7pm.

St. Bernadette was born Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes in the year 1844.

In 1858, she saw the Virgin Mary eighteen times at the Grotto of Massabielle and the Apparitions of Lourdes were authenticated in 1866 by the Bishop of Tarbes.

In that same year, Bernadette left Lourdes to live out her religious vocation within the community of the Sisters of Charity of Nevers.

She later became seriously ill with tuberculosis of the lungs and bones and died at the age of thirty-five. She was proclaimed blessed in 1925 and a saint in 1933.

Archbishop Eamon Martin says the opportunity to venerate Saint Bernadette’s relics in Ireland ‘will be a source of hope, great joy and inspiration’.