Watch: Santa brings festive cheer to Derry Foyleside with his Reindeer and elves
On Santa’s first day in Derry he had all of Foyleside full of festive cheer, the Reindeers had a chance to relax outside receiving pets from locals, his elves were working hard to get the toys ready, kids got their faces painted and there was live jolly music throughout. Although participants had to beware of the sneaky Grinch sulking around, causing some chaos.
Santa himself arrived via a life size toy train to switch on the Foyleside lights.
In a rare interview with the media, Mr Claus appealed to local children to be on their best behaviour over the next seven weeks to ensure they are on his nice list and can receive their presents on Christmas Eve.
“I am delighted to be coming back to Derry and Strabane to perform the switch on events later this month,” he said.
Santa will be in his Foyleside Grotto during November, between 12-8 pm from Wednesday to Friday, Saturday between 10-6 pm, and Sunday from 1-5 pm.
Throughout December, you can catch Santa between 12-8 pm from Monday to Friday.
Times are subject to change, said Foyleside.
Part of the Grotto Experience is Santa’s train, which will choo choo throughout Foyleside, taking passengers.
