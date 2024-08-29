Watch: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood announces he is stepping down as party leader in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has announced that he will stand down.

At a press conference in Derry, the Foyle MP announced that he would be stepping down as the party leader.

Mr. Eastwood joined the SDLP at the age of 14 in 1998, to campaign for the Good Friday Agreement.

He has been the leader of the SDLP party for close to a decade, having been elected to the role in 2015.

He stepped down as the party leader on August 29, 2024.