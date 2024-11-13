Watch: See the brilliant Christmas trees across Derry before the lights switch on

Santa, his elves and the Mayor of Derry are expected to switch on the Christmas lights on Friday November 22.

The switch on event will mark the start of five weeks of programming that aims to bring people together to celebrate the Christmas season and support local businesses.

In recent years thousands of people have lined the streets of the city for the procession, led by the Mayor and Santa Claus.

Ebrington Square Christmas tree Derry

