Watch: See the brilliant Christmas trees across Derry before the lights switch on

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:53 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 11:58 GMT
Have a look at the big three Christmas trees across Derry, you can find them in Waterloo Place, Guildhall Square and Ebrington Square.

Santa, his elves and the Mayor of Derry are expected to switch on the Christmas lights on Friday November 22.

The switch on event will mark the start of five weeks of programming that aims to bring people together to celebrate the Christmas season and support local businesses.

In recent years thousands of people have lined the streets of the city for the procession, led by the Mayor and Santa Claus.

Derry Ebrington Square Christmas tree.

1. Ebrington Square Christmas tree

Derry Ebrington Square Christmas tree. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
Derry Ebrington Square Christmas tree.

2. Ebrington Square Christmas tree

Derry Ebrington Square Christmas tree. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
Derry Ebrington Square Christmas tree.

3. Ebrington Square Christmas tree

Derry Ebrington Square Christmas tree. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
Derry Guildhall Square Christmas Tree.

4. Guildhall Christmas Tree

Derry Guildhall Square Christmas Tree. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerryMayor
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice