The Foyle Maritime Festival was definitely eagerly-awaited and it very much lived up to expectations, with lots of fun along the quay and the Foyle itself.

Thousands of people delighted in the spectacle, joining in with the music, games, shows and enjoying the delicious food, as they celebrated all that is great about our maritime past, present and future.

One of the main events was the stunning ‘Beyond Blue’ spectacle on the Foyle on Saturday evening, featuring boats, illuminations, and a synchronised lighting display.